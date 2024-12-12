Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.19, but opened at $76.75. Ormat Technologies shares last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 422,290 shares traded.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.53 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $517,811.88. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,232. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 45,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

