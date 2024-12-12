Osaka Protocol (OSAK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $449,673.41

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.46 million and approximately $449,673.41 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Osaka Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,132.58 or 0.99773059 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99,932.14 or 0.99573333 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000024 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $178,241.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osaka Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osaka Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.