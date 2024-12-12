Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 4.4% – Here’s Why

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.05. 615,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,160,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $464.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,228. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ouster by 28.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 8.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

