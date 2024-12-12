Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 115.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $198.58 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

