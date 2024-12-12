Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

OXM opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

