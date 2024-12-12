Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Decreased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,143 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

