Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,096,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $66,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

