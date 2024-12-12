Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 87,062 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 202,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 99,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,252,313 shares of company stock worth $1,967,089,241 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.70, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

