Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $686.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $435.77 and a 1 year high of $712.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

