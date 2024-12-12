Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Sells $137,239.20 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,883.20. This trade represents a 57.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

