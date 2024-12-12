Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Director Sells $137,239.20 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,883.20. This trade represents a 57.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PBHC stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 million, a P/E ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.86.
Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.
Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Bancorp
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.