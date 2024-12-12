Pax Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $93.48 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 93,477,695 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.