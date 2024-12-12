Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 11,778 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 11,778 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total transaction of $2,396,116.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,934,579.84. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.40. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Paylocity by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Paylocity by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.29.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

