Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells $2,665,117.30 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 2,356,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,876. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 993.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 153,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

