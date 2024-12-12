PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.33, but opened at $105.50. PDD shares last traded at $105.48, with a volume of 2,564,505 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in PDD by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,116,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,859,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 1,374.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,076 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

