PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Get PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -0.64%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.