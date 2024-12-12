Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 1,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($14.93) to GBX 1,400 ($17.86) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PSON stock opened at GBX 1,279 ($16.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,558.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,052.19. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 925.20 ($11.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,281 ($16.34).

In related news, insider Sherry Coutu acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £9,376.74 ($11,961.65). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

