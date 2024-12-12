Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Trading Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 84,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,033,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Specifically, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $267,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,998. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penguin Solutions from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Penguin Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $311.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penguin Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penguin Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.