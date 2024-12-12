Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Head to Head Survey

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for USANA Health Sciences and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.16%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Pervasip.

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Pervasip”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $861.97 million 0.83 $63.79 million $2.83 13.32 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Pervasip.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 6.30% 10.64% 8.48% Pervasip -16.98% N/A -21.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Pervasip on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products through retail stores and online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

