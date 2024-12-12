Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.89. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 39,053 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

