PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.20 ($0.42), with a volume of 378288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.42).

PetroTal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.13. The company has a market capitalization of £303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.23 and a beta of 1.90.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,545.45%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

