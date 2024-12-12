Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

PFE stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

