PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE SDHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 128,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

