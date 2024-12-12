Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHAR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.