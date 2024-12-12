Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

PECO has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

PECO opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,120,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 615,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

