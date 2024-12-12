Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.0 million-$216.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS.

Photronics Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Photronics has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

