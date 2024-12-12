Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,666. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,212 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $25,488.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,204.73. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 2,791 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $58,387.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,228 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.76. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,014 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phreesia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

