Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 165 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $592.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.58 and a 12 month high of $612.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.