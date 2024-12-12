Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Increases Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UITB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter.

UITB opened at $46.89 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

