Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 1,271 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises 0.8% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

SDVY opened at $38.52 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

