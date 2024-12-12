Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock worth $5,746,974 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

FTNT opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $100.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

