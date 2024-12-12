Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned about 0.29% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,260,000 after buying an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 582,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

