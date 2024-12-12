Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.
Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.
Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital
About Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle West Capital
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- History Hints at a Rebound for Toll Brothers After Earnings
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- EOG Resources Stock: Cash Flow King Poised for New Highs in 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AutoZone Stock Stays in the Zone for Buy-and-Hold Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.