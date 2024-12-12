Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.895 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

