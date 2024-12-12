Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 144,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 243,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$64.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

