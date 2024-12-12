Premier, Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of StockholdersOn December 6, 2024, Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) convened its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, as reported in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the meeti

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Premier’s 8K filing here.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles