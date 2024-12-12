Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,904.95. This trade represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

