ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.49. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 782,384 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

The stock has a market cap of $995.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.