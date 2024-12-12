ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

PRQR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

