ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 90,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,481. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.