ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 90,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,481. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.62.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
