ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Shares of PRQR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.