ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.
ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.12.
ProShares Smart Materials ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
