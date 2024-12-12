ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.33. 674,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,894,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.
About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.
