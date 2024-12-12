Proton Price Down 2% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and $3.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,132.58 or 0.99773059 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,932.14 or 0.99573333 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,866,331,891 coins and its circulating supply is 26,936,475,108 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

