Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 6,108.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,605,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

CEOS stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

