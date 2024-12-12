Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, an increase of 6,108.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,605,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
CEOS stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Psykey Company Profile
