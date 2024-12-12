Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,792.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 73,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

