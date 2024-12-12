Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $12.22 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

FNV opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

