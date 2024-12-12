Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $123,328.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $220.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $119.15 and a twelve month high of $222.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

