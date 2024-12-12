Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 163,654 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6912 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

