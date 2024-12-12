Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 11,263 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

