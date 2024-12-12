Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,364 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $518.54 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.85.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,061 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.