Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock worth $1,595,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,637,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,194,000 after purchasing an additional 147,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.